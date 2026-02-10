Tulsa hosts UAB after Westry’s 22-point showing

UAB Blazers (15-9, 6-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (20-4, 8-3 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (15-9, 6-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (20-4, 8-3 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits Tulsa after Chance Westry scored 22 points in UAB’s 71-65 win against the Rice Owls.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 10-1 in home games. Tulsa ranks fourth in the AAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by David Green averaging 3.7.

The Blazers are 6-5 against AAC opponents. UAB is third in the AAC scoring 81.4 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Tulsa averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 8.3 per game UAB gives up. UAB scores 8.5 more points per game (81.4) than Tulsa gives up (72.9).

The Golden Hurricane and Blazers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 16.9 points for the Golden Hurricane. Miles Barnstable is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

Ahmad Robinson is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 10 points and 1.6 steals. Westry is averaging 15.3 points and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 82.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

