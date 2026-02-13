Tulane visits North Texas after Marshall’s 34-point performance

Tulane Green Wave (8-15, 3-8 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (13-11, 7-5 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Tulane Green Wave (8-15, 3-8 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (13-11, 7-5 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane faces North Texas after Mecailin Marshall scored 34 points in Tulane’s 65-61 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Mean Green have gone 7-6 at home. North Texas is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Green Wave are 3-8 in AAC play. Tulane ranks second in the AAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Dyllan Hanna averaging 4.0.

North Texas averages 70.0 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 69.0 Tulane gives up. Tulane has shot at a 40.2% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aysia Proctor averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Megan Nestor is shooting 58.6% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Kanija Daniel is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Green Wave. Marshall is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 36.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.