Tulane takes on North Texas for conference matchup

Tulane Green Wave (15-10, 6-6 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (15-11, 6-7 AAC) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Tulane Green Wave (15-10, 6-6 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (15-11, 6-7 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Je’Shawn Stevenson and North Texas host Rowan Brumbaugh and Tulane in AAC play Thursday.

The Mean Green are 10-3 in home games. North Texas has a 5-3 record in one-possession games.

The Green Wave are 6-6 in conference play. Tulane is fifth in the AAC allowing 73.6 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

North Texas’ average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Tulane gives up. Tulane averages 6.5 more points per game (72.7) than North Texas gives up to opponents (66.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Terrell Jr. is averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mean Green. Stevenson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Brumbaugh is shooting 43.8% and averaging 18.9 points for the Green Wave. Curtis Williams is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.