Tulane hosts Richmond and Memphis

Memphis Tigers (8-17, 2-10 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (9-16, 4-9 AAC) New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (8-17, 2-10 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (9-16, 4-9 AAC)

New Orleans; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on Tulane after Daejah Richmond scored 23 points in Memphis’ 63-58 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Green Wave are 5-9 in home games. Tulane has a 2-13 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 2-10 against conference opponents. Memphis is ninth in the AAC with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Tamya Smith averaging 5.3.

Tulane averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Memphis allows. Memphis averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Tulane allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanija Daniel is averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave. Mecailin Marshall is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Richmond is averaging 13.1 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals for the Tigers. Smith is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.