Trujillo scores 22, Utah Tech knocks off UT Arlington 87-84 in double overtime

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Chance Trujillo scored 22 points, including a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left in double overtime, and Utah Tech defeated UT Arlington 87-84 on Thursday.

Trujillo added five rebounds for the Trailblazers (14-11, 7-4 Western Athletic Conference). Jusaun Holt scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Ethan Potter had 18 points and shot 7 of 14 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks (14-8, 6-4) were led in scoring by Raysean Seamster, who finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. UT Arlington also got 17 points from Tyran Mason. Cameron Jackson finished with 10 points.

