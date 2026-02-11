Trujillo and Utah Tech host Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (18-6, 8-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (14-11, 7-4 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Utah Valley Wolverines (18-6, 8-3 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (14-11, 7-4 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech hosts Utah Valley after Chance Trujillo scored 22 points in Utah Tech’s 87-84 overtime victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Trailblazers have gone 8-2 in home games. Utah Tech is fourth in the WAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Bolanga averaging 5.2.

The Wolverines are 8-3 in conference play. Utah Valley leads the WAC with 19.3 assists. Trevan Leonhardt leads the Wolverines with 6.0.

Utah Tech makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Utah Valley has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Utah Valley averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Utah Tech gives up.

The Trailblazers and Wolverines square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Potter is averaging 16.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Bolanga is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jackson Holcombe is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Wolverines. Leonhardt is averaging 13.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

