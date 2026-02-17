Troy hosts South Alabama following Ngnawo’s 24-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (9-16, 2-12 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (21-5, 12-2 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

South Alabama Jaguars (9-16, 2-12 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (21-5, 12-2 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy faces South Alabama after Fortuna Ngnawo scored 24 points in Troy’s 82-80 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Trojans have gone 11-1 in home games. Troy scores 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The Jaguars are 2-12 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

Troy averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 67.0 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 69.3 Troy gives up.

The Trojans and Jaguars square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ngnawo is averaging 15.2 points and 10.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Zay Dyer is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Amyah Sutton is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 11.8 points. Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 60.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

