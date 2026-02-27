Troy defeats UL Monroe 80-65

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Thomas Dowd had 22 points and 11 rebounds in Troy’s 80-65 win over UL Monroe on…

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Thomas Dowd had 22 points and 11 rebounds in Troy’s 80-65 win over UL Monroe on Friday night.

Jerrell Bellamy scored 14 points and added five rebounds and three blocks for the Trojans (20-11, 12-6 Sun Belt Conference). Victor Valdes shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Lavell Brodnex led the way for the Warhawks (4-27, 1-17) with 20 points and nine rebounds. UL Monroe also got 14 points, two steals and two blocks from MJ Russell. Krystian Lewis finished with 11 points.

The loss is the seventh straight for the Warhawks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

