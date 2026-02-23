Trio leads No. 23 Georgia women to 74-52 victory over Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Dani Carnegie had 17 points, Rylie Theuerkauf and Mia Woolfolk both scored 16 and No. 23…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Dani Carnegie had 17 points, Rylie Theuerkauf and Mia Woolfolk both scored 16 and No. 23 Georgia rolled to a 74-52 victory over Auburn on Monday night.

Carnegie added four rebounds and four steals for the Lady Bulldogs (21-7, 7-7 Southeastern Conference). Theuerkauf shot 4 for 7 from 3-point range and Woolfolk made 5 of 8 shots and 6 of 7 free throws.

Khady Leye had 16 points for the Tigers (14-14, 3-11). Ja’Mia Harris scored 13 and Kaitlyn Duhon added 11.

Harris made two free throws, then grabbed an offensive rebound and fed Duhon for a 3-pointer as Auburn jumped in front 9-3 in the first 4:33. Miyah Verse scored before coming up with a steal that led to Carnegie’s 3-pointer as Georgia closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run and led 13-9.

Woofolk kept the run going with the first three baskets of the second period, Trinity Turner scored in the paint and the Lady Bulldogs upped their advantage to 21-9. Duhon hit a jumper to end the Bulldogs’ 18-point run and the Tigers’ scoring drought at 8:57.

Harris hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 7-0 spurt in the final 1:11 and Auburn to cut it to 30-23 at halftime.

Leye made it a two-possession game when she grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to begin the third quarter for the Tigers, but they would get no closer.

Georgia led 48-38 before starting the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run to pull away.

Up next

Georgia: At No. 4 Texas on Thursday before hosting Florida in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

Auburn: Hosts No. 16 Kentucky on Thursday before ending the regular season at Arkansas on Sunday.

