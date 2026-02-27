Tretter leads Miami (OH) against Akron after 25-point performance

Akron Zips (7-21, 4-11 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (23-5, 14-1 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (7-21, 4-11 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (23-5, 14-1 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) hosts Akron after Amber Tretter scored 25 points in Miami (OH)’s 78-60 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The RedHawks are 12-0 on their home court. Miami (OH) averages 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 12.8 points per game.

The Zips are 4-11 against MAC opponents. Akron averages 17.9 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Miami (OH) averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Akron allows. Akron scores 12.1 more points per game (70.5) than Miami (OH) gives up (58.4).

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. Miami (OH) won the last matchup 79-56 on Jan. 10. Amber Scalia scored 18 points points to help lead the RedHawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tretter is shooting 50.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the RedHawks. Ilse de Vries is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keiryn McGuff is averaging 9.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Zips. Shaena Brew is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 72.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Zips: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

