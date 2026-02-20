Traylor leads SFA against Nicholls after 23-point game

Nicholls Colonels (12-13, 8-10 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (19-8, 13-5 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls Colonels (12-13, 8-10 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (19-8, 13-5 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays Nicholls after Ashlyn Traylor scored 23 points in SFA’s 101-64 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Ladyjacks are 12-3 in home games. SFA averages 17.7 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Kaylinn Kemp with 5.3.

The Colonels are 8-10 in conference play. Nicholls is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

SFA averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Nicholls allows. Nicholls has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. SFA won the last meeting 86-78 on Jan. 16. Myka Perry scored 20 points points to help lead the Ladyjacks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Key Roseby is averaging 13.1 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Ladyjacks. Kemp is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Marie Kenembeni is averaging 11 points for the Colonels. Sh’Diamond McKnight is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.