Traore leads Robert Morris against Oakland after 22-point outing

Robert Morris Colonials (17-10, 10-8 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (9-18, 6-11 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris faces Oakland after Myriam Traore scored 22 points in Robert Morris’ 66-55 victory over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-6 in home games. Oakland averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Colonials are 10-8 in conference play. Robert Morris is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oakland makes 39.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Robert Morris has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Robert Morris averages 64.8 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 70.7 Oakland gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Horizon play. Oakland won the last meeting 61-58 on Dec. 29. Makenzie Luehring scored 17 points points to help lead the Golden Grizzlies to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luehring is averaging 14.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Filippa Goula is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aislin is shooting 37.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Colonials. Traore is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Colonials: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

