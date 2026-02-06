Tracey puts up 26 as VCU knocks off Dayton 99-73

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jadrian Tracey’s 26 points helped VCU defeat Dayton 99-73 on Friday night. Tracey shot 9 for…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jadrian Tracey’s 26 points helped VCU defeat Dayton 99-73 on Friday night.

Tracey shot 9 for 12 (6 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Rams (18-6, 9-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tyrell Ward scored 14 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor, and 3 for 3 from the line. Terrence Hill Jr. had 14 points and shot 6 for 10, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

The Rams picked up their seventh straight victory.

Amael L’Etang had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Flyers (15-9, 6-5). Jordan Derkack added 15 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Javon Bennett also had 13 points and four steals.

VCU took the lead for good with 16:45 left in the first half. The score was 50-27 at halftime, with Tracey racking up 12 points. VCU extended its lead to 74-39 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Tracey scored a team-high 14 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.