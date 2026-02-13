Toure leads LIU against New Haven after 21-point showing

New Haven Chargers (7-16, 5-7 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (14-8, 10-2 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Haven Chargers (7-16, 5-7 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (14-8, 10-2 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU faces New Haven after Kadidia Toure scored 21 points in LIU’s 69-57 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Sharks have gone 6-3 at home. LIU is third in the NEC with 13.5 assists per game led by Solangelei Akridge averaging 2.9.

The Chargers are 5-7 against NEC opponents. New Haven allows 60.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

LIU’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game New Haven allows. New Haven averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than LIU allows.

The Sharks and Chargers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toure is averaging 18.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Sharks. Janessa Williams is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Lindsay Hogan is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Chargers. Addisen Sulikowski is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Chargers: 3-7, averaging 56.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

