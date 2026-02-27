Toledo visits Simmons and Ohio

Toledo Rockets (15-13, 9-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (15-13, 9-6 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio…

Toledo Rockets (15-13, 9-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (15-13, 9-6 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio faces Toledo after Javan Simmons scored 23 points in Ohio’s 74-66 victory over the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bobcats are 10-4 on their home court. Ohio is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rockets are 9-6 in MAC play. Toledo has a 2-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ohio’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Toledo allows. Toledo averages 81.3 points per game, 4.7 more than the 76.6 Ohio allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Toledo won the last matchup 101-85 on Jan. 14. Sonny Wilson scored 25 points to help lead the Rockets to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ajay Sheldon averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Jackson Paveletzke is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Sean Craig is averaging 12 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Rockets. Wilson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

