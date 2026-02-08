Tijan Saine scores 20 to help Weber State take down Northern Arizona 72-53

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Tijan Saine scored 20 points as Weber State beat Northern Arizona 72-53 on Saturday night. Saine…

Saine added five assists for the Wildcats (12-13, 6-6 Big Sky Conference). Nigel Burris had 13 points and Viljami Vartiainen hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Isaiah Shaw led the Lumberjacks (9-16, 3-9) with 10 points.

