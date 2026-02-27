Thompson, Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks take on the Houston Christian Huskies

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (25-4, 18-2 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (11-18, 7-13 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (25-4, 18-2 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (11-18, 7-13 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Keon Thompson and SFA visit Kylin Green and Houston Christian on Saturday.

The Huskies have gone 8-4 in home games. Houston Christian has a 1-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Lumberjacks are 18-2 against Southland opponents. SFA averages 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game.

Houston Christian’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game SFA gives up. SFA’s 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has allowed to its opponents (47.8%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. SFA won 85-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Thompson led SFA with 16 points, and Demari Williams led Houston Christian with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 10.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Huskies. D’Aundre Samuels is averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games.

Thompson is averaging 18.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 63.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

