Thompson scores 32, SFA takes down UT Rio Grande Valley 66-57

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 32 points as SFA beat UT Rio Grande Valley 66-57 on Saturday.

Thompson also contributed three steals for the Lumberjacks (23-3, 16-1 Southland Conference). Narit Chotikavanic scored 11 points while going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line. Lateef Patrick shot 2 for 11 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points. The Lumberjacks prolonged their winning streak to 11 games.

Koree Cotton finished with 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Vaqueros (14-12, 10-7). UT Rio Grande Valley also got 13 points from Jaylen Washington. Filip Brankovic also had 10 points.

The loss ended an eight-game winning streak for the Vaqueros.

