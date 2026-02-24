Thompson leads Boise State against San Diego State after 25-point showing

San Diego State Aztecs (22-4, 16-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (22-6, 13-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (22-4, 16-1 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (22-6, 13-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts San Diego State after Tatum Thompson scored 25 points in Boise State’s 71-48 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Broncos are 14-1 in home games. Boise State leads the MWC averaging 71.0 points and is shooting 42.9%.

The Aztecs have gone 16-1 against MWC opponents. San Diego State averages 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Boise State makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than San Diego State has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). San Diego State has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in MWC play. San Diego State won the last meeting 83-54 on Dec. 20. Naomi Panganiban scored 18 points to help lead the Aztecs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Hansen is averaging 7.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Broncos. Thompson is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Nala Williams is averaging 10.4 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Aztecs. Panganiban is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 70.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

