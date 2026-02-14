Thomas scores 25 and Furman hands VMI 12th straight loss, 90-72

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Asa Thomas scored 25 points and Furman beat VMI 90-72 on Saturday, handing the Keydets a…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Asa Thomas scored 25 points and Furman beat VMI 90-72 on Saturday, handing the Keydets a 12th straight loss.

Thomas also had five rebounds and five assists for the Paladins (17-10, 8-6 Southern Conference). Cooper Bowser added 14 points and blocked three shots. Charles Johnston scored 11.

TJ Johnson finished with 26 points and six rebounds to lead the Keydets (6-21, 1-13). Tan Yildizoglu totaled 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Linus Holmstrom also scored 13.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

