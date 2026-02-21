Thomas scores 18, Furman downs Wofford 76-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Asa Thomas’ 18 points helped Furman defeat Wofford 76-67 on Saturday. Thomas shot 6 for 9,…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Asa Thomas’ 18 points helped Furman defeat Wofford 76-67 on Saturday.

Thomas shot 6 for 9, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Paladins (18-11, 9-7 Southern Conference). Alex Wilkins added 15 points and five assists while going 5 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Cooper Bowser shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 6 from the foul line to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Kahmare Holmes led the Terriers (18-11, 10-6) with 20 points. Wofford also got 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals from Cayden Vasko. Rex Stirling finished with 10 points.

