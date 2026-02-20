Texas State visits Louisiana following Hall’s 24-point showing

Texas State Bobcats (18-11, 10-6 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-19, 6-9 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (18-11, 10-6 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-19, 6-9 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State takes on Louisiana after DJ Hall scored 24 points in Texas State’s 90-82 overtime win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 6-8 in home games. Louisiana allows 69.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 10-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Louisiana’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Texas State allows. Texas State has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 45.8% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Texas State won the last matchup 59-54 on Jan. 15. Kaden Gumbs scored 18 points to help lead the Bobcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Olvera is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 12.3 points. Dorian Finister is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Franck Emmou averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Hall is averaging 18.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

