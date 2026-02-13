Texas State plays Southern Miss after Burks’ 21-point game

Texas State Bobcats (11-13, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (12-13, 5-8 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 6…

Texas State Bobcats (11-13, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Lady Eagles (12-13, 5-8 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits Southern Miss after Saniya Burks scored 21 points in Texas State’s 69-63 win against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Lady Eagles are 9-5 on their home court. Southern Miss is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Bobcats have gone 7-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Miss averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State’s 40.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Southern Miss has given up to its opponents (42.3%).

The Lady Eagles and Bobcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carly Keats is shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Eagles, while averaging 10.8 points. Jakayla Johnson is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

Burks is averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Bobcats. Kyra Anderson is averaging 16.7 points, nine rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Eagles: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.