Texas Southern visits Florida A&M after Shirley’s 22-point showing

Texas Southern Tigers (6-14, 4-5 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (8-12, 5-4 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M plays Texas Southern after Tyler Shirley scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 79-66 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Rattlers are 5-2 on their home court. Florida A&M ranks third in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 76.5 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

The Tigers are 4-5 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern allows 80.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Florida A&M’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game Florida A&M gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Sanders is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Rattlers. Shirley is averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bryce Roberts averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Troy Hupstead is averaging 16.3 points and 11.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

