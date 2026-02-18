Texas Southern visits Davis and UAPB

Texas Southern Tigers (9-16, 5-8 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-14, 6-7 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 6:30 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (9-16, 5-8 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (9-14, 6-7 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on Texas Southern after Jasmine Davis scored 20 points in UAPB’s 79-71 loss to the Alabama State Lady Hornets.

The Golden Lions are 5-3 on their home court. UAPB is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.8 turnovers per game.

The Tigers have gone 5-8 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern is 7-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.5 turnovers per game.

UAPB averages 58.5 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 72.6 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 65.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 70.5 UAPB allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Indiya Bowen is shooting 34.2% and averaging 14.2 points for the Golden Lions. Davis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daeja Holmes is averaging 12.3 points for the Tigers. Jordyn Marshall is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 5-5, averaging 64.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 11.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

