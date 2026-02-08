Texas Southern visits Bethune-Cookman after Heady’s 30-point outing

Texas Southern Tigers (7-14, 5-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-11, 9-1 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (7-14, 5-5 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (12-11, 9-1 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman plays Texas Southern after Jakobi Heady scored 30 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 82-76 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Wildcats have gone 7-1 at home. Bethune-Cookman has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers are 5-5 in SWAC play. Texas Southern averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heady averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Daniel Rouzan is shooting 52.2% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Troy Hupstead is averaging 15.7 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Alex Anderson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.