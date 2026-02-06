Texas Southern takes on Florida A&M following Logwood’s 21-point performance

Texas Southern Tigers (9-13, 5-5 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (6-15, 5-5 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (9-13, 5-5 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (6-15, 5-5 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on Florida A&M after Taliyah Logwood scored 21 points in Texas Southern’s 69-64 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Rattlers have gone 5-4 at home. Florida A&M is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 5-5 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Florida A&M is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Texas Southern allows to opponents. Texas Southern’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.1%).

The Rattlers and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaniyah McCarthy is scoring 11.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Rattlers. Tahnyjia Purifoy is averaging 13.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Daeja Holmes is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Tigers. Jordyn Marshall is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

