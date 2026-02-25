Texas Southern hosts Alcorn State after Logwood’s 33-point performance

Alcorn State Braves (14-11, 11-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-18, 5-10 SWAC) Houston; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alcorn State Braves (14-11, 11-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (9-18, 5-10 SWAC)

Houston; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern takes on Alcorn State after Taliyah Logwood scored 33 points in Texas Southern’s 78-64 loss to the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes.

The Tigers are 6-4 in home games. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Da’Myiah Lewis averaging 3.2.

The Braves have gone 11-3 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas Southern’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Alcorn State gives up. Alcorn State averages 56.6 points per game, 16.1 fewer points than the 72.7 Texas Southern allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. Alcorn State won the last meeting 66-51 on Jan. 17. Nakia Cheatham scored 15 points to help lead the Braves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeja Holmes averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Logwood is shooting 45.0% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

Cheatham is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Braves. Kiarra Henderson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Braves: 8-2, averaging 62.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

