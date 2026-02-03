Texas beats South Carolina behind Swain’s 22 points, 10 rebounds

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dailyn Swain scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Texas pulled ahead midway through the…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dailyn Swain scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Texas pulled ahead midway through the second half to beat South Carolina 84-75 on Tuesday night.

Tramon Mark added 18 points for Texas (14-9, 5-5 Southeastern Conference). Camden Heide and Matas Vokietaitis chipped in with 12 points apiece. Texas finished 29-of-36 shooting from the line (81%), with Swain hitting all nine of his free-throw attempts. Heide made three of the Longhorns’ seven 3-pointers.

Heide made consecutive 3-pointers to give the Longhorns the lead for good, 56-50, with 10:37 to play. The Gamecocks later used a 5-0 spurt to cut the deficit to 70-68 with 3:23 to go. Swain answered with a jumper and dunk.

Mark sank a jumper from the free-throw line with 38.2 seconds left for an 80-71 lead.

Meechie Johnson scored a career-best 35 points on 12-of-21 shooting to lead South Carolina. He also made 10 of 14 free throws. Elijah Strong added 12 points for the Gamecocks (11-12, 2-8), who have four straight and seven of eight.

South Carolina opened on a 16-7 run and didn’t trail until Texas closed the first half on 7-3 surge for a 35-31 lead at the break. Vokietaitis scored eight points and Swain added seven. Johnson scored 15 first-half points for the Gamecocks.

Up next

South Carolina: Hosts Missouri on Saturday.

Texas: At home against Mississippi on Saturday.

