Texas A&M hosts Timmons and No. 21 Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide (20-4, 6-4 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (8-10, 1-8 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Alabama visits Texas A&M after Jessica Timmons scored 23 points in Alabama’s 64-63 win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Aggies are 4-5 in home games. Texas A&M allows 69.2 points and has been outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The Crimson Tide have gone 6-4 against SEC opponents. Alabama is seventh in the SEC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Karly Weathers averaging 5.2.

Texas A&M scores 63.8 points, 6.3 more per game than the 57.5 Alabama gives up. Alabama averages 71.5 points per game, 2.3 more than the 69.2 Texas A&M gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ny’Ceara Pryor is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Fatmata Janneh is averaging 12.4 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Timmons is averaging 16.3 points for the Crimson Tide. Weathers is averaging 11.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

