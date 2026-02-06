Texas A&M-CC visits Nicholls on 11-game road skid

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-17, 3-11 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (10-11, 6-8 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-17, 3-11 Southland) at Nicholls Colonels (10-11, 6-8 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hits the road against Nicholls looking to break its 11-game road losing streak.

The Colonels have gone 5-5 at home. Nicholls is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Islanders are 3-11 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.6 turnovers per game.

Nicholls scores 65.3 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 68.1 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Nicholls have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marie Kenembeni is averaging 10.4 points for the Colonels. Jesslynn Jalomo is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Asha Walker is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 8.9 points. Chelsea Wooten is shooting 30.6% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 62.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Islanders: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.