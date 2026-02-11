Texas A&M-CC takes on SFA, seeks to break 3-game skid

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (16-8, 10-5 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-18, 3-12 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (16-8, 10-5 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-18, 3-12 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC heads into the matchup against SFA after losing three straight games.

The Islanders are 4-6 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Ladyjacks are 10-5 against Southland opponents. SFA is ninth in the Southland with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Cha Gardner averaging 2.3.

Texas A&M-CC averages 57.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 68.0 SFA allows. SFA has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marissa Shelton is averaging 9.3 points for the Islanders. Chelsea Wooten is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 13 points for the Ladyjacks. Kaylinn Kemp is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 73.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

