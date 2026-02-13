Texas A&M-CC plays Lamar in conference matchup

Lamar Cardinals (14-9, 11-5 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-19, 3-13 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lamar Cardinals (14-9, 11-5 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-19, 3-13 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chelsea Wooten and Texas A&M-CC host Kamryn Wilson and Lamar in Southland play.

The Islanders have gone 4-7 at home. Texas A&M-CC ranks sixth in the Southland with 12.4 assists per game led by Wooten averaging 3.5.

The Cardinals are 11-5 in conference matchups. Lamar scores 63.1 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Lamar allows. Lamar averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas A&M-CC allows.

The Islanders and Cardinals face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wooten is scoring 9.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Islanders. Marissa Shelton is averaging 9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 29.9% over the past 10 games.

Wilson is scoring 11.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Cardinals. Jacei Denley is averaging 10.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-8, averaging 55.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 63.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

