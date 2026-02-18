Texas A&M-CC faces SE Louisiana, aims to end road slide

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-20, 3-14 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-20, 3-14 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-20, 3-14 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-20, 3-14 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC visits SE Louisiana looking to break its 12-game road losing streak.

The Lions are 4-7 in home games. SE Louisiana is 2-10 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Islanders are 3-14 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC is sixth in the Southland with 12.4 assists per game led by Chelsea Wooten averaging 3.4.

SE Louisiana is shooting 35.9% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 39.5% Texas A&M-CC allows to opponents. Texas A&M-CC averages 57.3 points per game, 18.2 fewer points than the 75.5 SE Louisiana gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Islanders meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aliyah Collins is averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Lihi Azouri is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Samora Watson is shooting 34.2% and averaging 11.7 points for the Islanders. Wooten is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Islanders: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

