Texas A&M-CC faces Nicholls State for conference matchup

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-11, 8-6 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (10-13, 9-5 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sheldon Williams and Texas A&M-CC take on Jaylen Searles and Nicholls State in Southland action Saturday.

The Colonels have gone 5-3 at home. Nicholls State is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Islanders have gone 8-6 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC has a 3-6 record against teams over .500.

Nicholls State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.1 per game Nicholls State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae English is averaging 9.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Colonels. Searles is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Mason Gibson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.6 points for the Islanders. D’Avian Houston is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Islanders: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.