Terri Miller Jr. scores 22 to help Portland State defeat Sacramento State 74-73

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. scored 22 points and Portland State beat Sacramento State 74-73 on Saturday night.…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terri Miller Jr. scored 22 points and Portland State beat Sacramento State 74-73 on Saturday night.

Keyon Kensie Jr. had a go-ahead layup with 1:50 left and both teams went scoreless from there.

Miller added five rebounds for the Vikings (16-6, 10-1 Big Sky Conference). Kensie totaled 14 points and 16 rebounds. Tre-Vaughn Minott also had a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Prophet Johnson led the Hornets (9-14, 5-6) with 28 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Mikey Williams added 26 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.