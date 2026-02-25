Tennessee visits No. 6 LSU following Fulwiley’s 22-point showing

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-10, 8-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (24-4, 10-4 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-10, 8-6 SEC) at LSU Tigers (24-4, 10-4 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 LSU plays Tennessee after MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 22 points in LSU’s 108-55 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 12-2 at home. LSU is the SEC leader with 15.9 offensive rebounds per game led by ZaKiyah Johnson averaging 3.0.

The Lady Volunteers have gone 8-6 against SEC opponents. Tennessee averages 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

LSU’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Tennessee gives up. Tennessee has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 33.7% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The Tigers and Lady Volunteers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 14.3 points for the Tigers. Fulwiley is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Talaysia Cooper averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Volunteers, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. Janiah Barker is shooting 46.7% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 87.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Lady Volunteers: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

