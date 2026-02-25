Tennessee State visits Nsabua and Southeast Missouri State

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (4-23, 3-15 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-17, 6-12 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15…

Tennessee State Lady Tigers (4-23, 3-15 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (10-17, 6-12 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 6:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State hosts Tennessee State after Raissa Nsabua scored 22 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 71-62 win against the Little Rock Trojans.

The Redhawks are 6-6 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State is 5-13 against opponents over .500.

The Lady Tigers are 3-15 in OVC play. Tennessee State averages 19.7 turnovers per game and is 1-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Southeast Missouri State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Tennessee State won 76-72 in the last matchup on Dec. 20. XaiOnna Whitfield led Tennessee State with 22 points, and Ainaya Williams led Southeast Missouri State with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carmen Taylor is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Redhawks. Nsabua is averaging 10.0 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aaniya Webb is averaging 11.3 points for the Lady Tigers. Somah Kamara is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 1-9, averaging 57.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.