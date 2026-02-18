Tennessee State takes on Lindenwood following Harper’s 30-point outing

Lindenwood Lions (16-11, 10-6 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (17-9, 11-5 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lindenwood Lions (16-11, 10-6 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (17-9, 11-5 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces Lindenwood after Travis Harper II scored 30 points in Tennessee State’s 94-86 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.

The Tigers are 8-2 on their home court. Tennessee State leads the OVC averaging 80.8 points and is shooting 45.7%.

The Lions are 10-6 in OVC play. Lindenwood ranks second in the OVC with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Jadis Jones averaging 8.0.

Tennessee State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Lindenwood gives up. Lindenwood averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Tennessee State gives up.

The Tigers and Lions meet Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc. Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Mekhi Cooper is averaging 6.6 points and 4.1 assists for the Lions. Anias Futrell is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

