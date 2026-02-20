Tennessee State hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Proctor’s 23-point outing

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-14, 6-11 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (4-22, 3-14 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (12-14, 6-11 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (4-22, 3-14 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits Tennessee State after Kiyoko Proctor scored 23 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 76-60 win against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Lady Tigers have gone 4-9 in home games. Tennessee State is 1-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 20.2 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 6-11 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville is fifth in the OVC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Syanne Mohamed averaging 3.3.

Tennessee State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Tennessee State allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. SIU-Edwardsville won the last matchup 63-41 on Jan. 22. Macy Silvey scored 15 points to help lead the Cougars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaniya Webb is shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Tigers, while averaging 11.3 points. Somah Kamara is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mohamed is averaging 6.8 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Proctor is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 1-9, averaging 59.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

