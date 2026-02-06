Tennessee State hosts Nicastro and Western Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks (19-3, 11-2 OVC) at Tennessee State Lady Tigers (3-19, 2-11 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on Tennessee State after Mia Nicastro scored 25 points in Western Illinois’ 68-53 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Lady Tigers are 3-8 on their home court. Tennessee State is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Leathernecks have gone 11-2 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 16.7 points per game.

Tennessee State is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 37.2% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Tennessee State gives up.

The Lady Tigers and Leathernecks meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Roberts is averaging 4.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lady Tigers. Aaniya Webb is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Nicastro is scoring 23.5 points per game with 10.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Leathernecks. Mallory Shetley is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Tigers: 1-9, averaging 54.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Leathernecks: 9-1, averaging 70.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

