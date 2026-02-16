Taylor leads Southeast Missouri State against UT Martin after 23-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-17, 4-12 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-12, 9-7 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (8-17, 4-12 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (13-12, 9-7 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State takes on UT Martin after Carmen Taylor scored 23 points in Southeast Missouri State’s 78-67 loss to the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Skyhawks have gone 9-2 in home games. UT Martin ranks third in the OVC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kenley McCarn averaging 5.0.

The Redhawks have gone 4-12 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State allows 68.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

UT Martin’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of UT Martin have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCarn averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Zy Thompson is shooting 50.6% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Raissa Nsabua is averaging 7.2 points and four assists for the Redhawks. Taylor is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 6-4, averaging 60.4 points, 26.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Redhawks: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

