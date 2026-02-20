Tarleton State visits Borden and Utah Tech

Tarleton State Texans (12-13, 6-8 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-17, 2-12 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Tarleton State Texans (12-13, 6-8 WAC) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (7-17, 2-12 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech hosts Tarleton State after Kaylee Borden scored 29 points in Utah Tech’s 60-58 victory over the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Trailblazers have gone 7-8 at home. Utah Tech has a 2-12 record against teams over .500.

The Texans have gone 6-8 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State is fourth in the WAC with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Shadasia Brackens averaging 4.8.

Utah Tech averages 61.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 64.6 Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Utah Tech allows.

The teams square off for the third time in conference play this season. Tarleton State won the last meeting 63-45 on Jan. 31. Jakoriah Long scored 20 points to help lead the Texans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Borden is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Brie Crittendon is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gia Adams is averaging 11.9 points and four assists for the Texans. Long is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 58.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 65.3 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

