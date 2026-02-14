Tar Heels adjust without freshman star Wilson

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina will need to learn to play without freshman sensation Caleb Wilson for an…

Wilson and frontcourt mate Henri Veesaar both missed a game for the first time this season on Saturday when the eleventh-ranked Tar Heels beat Pittsburgh 79-65.

Wilson suffered a bone fracture in his left hand in Tuesday night’s loss at Miami.

“He’s obviously devastated,” Davis said. “He loves to play, but he loves being part of a team and I think he found out even though he’s not playing he’s still a part of the team.”

With the Tar Heels’ top two scorers and rebounders watching from the bench, North Carolina made adjustments. Guard Seth Trimble, who missed nine games with an arm injury earlier in the season, said it’s no time to pout.

“To hear that (about Wilson) was a real bummer, but we’ve been through it before,” Trimble said. “These guys went through it when I got hurt, so we know it’s not time to just be sad and sob. We know we’ve got to push through it.”

Veesaar’s absence because of illness and a lower-body injury added to North Carolina’s challenge. Davis instructed the Tar Heels (20-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) to pick up the pace.

“One of the things I emphasized the most is that we have to go even faster,” the coach said. “They really bought into it.”

Trimble noticed, with North Carolina scoring 16 fast-break points and committing only four turnovers.

“Caleb and Henri aren’t slow, but when you have more guards on the court, you’re going to be a faster team,” Trimble said. “So we want to take advantage of that.”

Guard Derek Dixon had seven assists and a season-high seven rebounds.

“Playing a little bit faster, just trying to use our speed, use our quickness because we’re not exactly going to be the biggest,” Dixon said.

Despite a season-low 12 points at Miami, Wilson averages team highs of 19.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He holds the program record with double-figure points in his first 24 career games.

During this absence, Wilson is far from idle.

“Even during practice, he can’t even sit down,” Davis said. “He’s dribbling with his right hand, he’s shooting hooks with his right hand.”

Trimble said he understands the concerns of fans, particularly regarding Wilson and the uncertain duration of his absence. Next for the Tar Heels is Tuesday night’s game at rival N.C. State.

“We know how our fan base is, there’s going to be a huge reaction, rightfully so with some of our best players being out,” Trimble said. “But it made us hungry and eager to just go out there and play a great game.”

It helped that two 6-foot-10 players — Jarin Stevenson and Zayden High — provided 19 and 15 points, respectively, against Pittsburgh.

“(It) was a clear example of what Carolina is about,” Davis said. “Where we had two teammates out, for them to react and respond this way.”

In the meantime, there’s a positive impact stemming from the presence of Wilson and Veesaar, Davis said.

“The encouragement and the type of teammates Caleb and Henri have been the last couple of days has been awesome,” he said. “Obviously, they’re disappointed that they’re not healthy enough to play. … They poured into the team.”

