Tanner and No. 19 Vanderbilt host Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (19-7, 9-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (21-5, 8-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Vanderbilt hosts Tennessee after Tyler scored 27 points in Vanderbilt’s 81-80 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Commodores have gone 12-2 at home. Vanderbilt has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Volunteers have gone 9-4 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is third in college basketball with 40.2 rebounds per game led by Nate Ament averaging 6.4.

Vanderbilt makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Tennessee scores 7.4 more points per game (81.3) than Vanderbilt gives up (73.9).

The Commodores and Volunteers match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner is averaging 18.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ament is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Volunteers. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 41.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

