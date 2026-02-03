Tabeling and the Ohio Bobcats host conference foe Western Michigan

Western Michigan Broncos (6-13, 3-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (12-8, 6-4 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Michigan Broncos (6-13, 3-6 MAC) at Ohio Bobcats (12-8, 6-4 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bailey Tabeling and Ohio host Alli Carlson and Western Michigan in MAC play.

The Bobcats have gone 7-4 in home games. Ohio scores 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 3-6 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan allows 66.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.3 points per game.

Ohio averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 55.6 points per game, 15.8 fewer points than the 71.4 Ohio gives up to opponents.

The Bobcats and Broncos meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tabeling is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bobcats. Bella Ranallo is averaging 12.5 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kailey Starks is averaging 11.7 points for the Broncos. Carlson is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 54.1 points, 25.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

