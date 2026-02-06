Tabeling and Ohio take on the Old Dominion Monarchs in non-conference play

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-10, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Ohio Bobcats (13-8, 7-4 MAC) Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-10, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Ohio Bobcats (13-8, 7-4 MAC)

Athens, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: En’Dya Buford and Old Dominion visit Bailey Tabeling and Ohio in non-conference play.

The Bobcats have gone 8-4 in home games. Ohio ranks 101st in college basketball averaging 9.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 32.7% from downtown. Tabeling leads the team averaging 2.3 makes while shooting 32.5% from 3-point range.

The Monarchs have gone 3-4 away from home. Old Dominion is fourth in the Sun Belt with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Riley Stack averaging 3.9.

Ohio averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.9 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Ohio gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tabeling is shooting 40.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Bobcats. Bella Ranallo is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Simaru Fields is averaging 13.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Monarchs. Buford is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 26.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

