Tabales leads Bryant against Binghamton after 21-point outing

Binghamton Bearcats (5-22, 1-11 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (8-18, 4-8 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Binghamton after Ty Tabales scored 21 points in Bryant’s 90-63 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-4 in home games. Bryant has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bearcats are 1-11 in conference matchups. Binghamton is sixth in the America East with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Demetrius Lilley averaging 6.6.

Bryant’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bryant allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timofei Rudovskii is averaging 12.7 points for the Bulldogs. Keegan Harvey is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jeremiah Quigley is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Bearcats. Jackson Benigni is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

