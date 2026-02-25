Syracuse visits Notre Dame following Hidalgo’s 31-point outing

Syracuse Orange (21-6, 11-5 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-9, 10-6 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Syracuse Orange (21-6, 11-5 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (18-9, 10-6 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays Syracuse after Hannah Hidalgo scored 31 points in Notre Dame’s 88-63 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Fighting Irish are 13-2 in home games. Notre Dame is the best team in the ACC with 17.1 fast break points.

The Orange are 11-5 against conference opponents. Syracuse averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game.

Notre Dame averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Syracuse gives up. Syracuse has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Orange match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassandre Prosper is averaging 14.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Fighting Irish. Iyana Moore is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Izoje Uche is averaging 14.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Orange. Dominique Onu is averaging 16 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 27.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 12.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Orange: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

