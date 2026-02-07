Syracuse faces No. 6 Louisville, seeks 4th straight home win

Louisville Cardinals (21-4, 11-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (19-4, 9-3 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (21-4, 11-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (19-4, 9-3 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Orange play No. 6 Louisville.

The Orange are 13-2 in home games. Syracuse is 15-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.2 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals are 11-1 in conference play. Louisville is third in the ACC with 40.1 rebounds per game led by Laura Ziegler averaging 7.5.

Syracuse’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Louisville gives up. Louisville averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Syracuse allows.

The Orange and Cardinals meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Phelia is averaging 14.4 points and 2.1 steals for the Orange. Izoje Uche is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tajianna Roberts is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 12 points and 3.2 assists. Imari Berry is shooting 47.8% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

